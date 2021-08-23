Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAP opened at $209.68 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $217.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.