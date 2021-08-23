Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFLT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of PFLT opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $497.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

