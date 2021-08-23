Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,798 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $219.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $138.94 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

