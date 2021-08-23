Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,542 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,542 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBD stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

