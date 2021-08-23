Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,331 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NYSE ATO opened at $98.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.27.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

