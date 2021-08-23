Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,517 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 116.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE stock opened at $225.11 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $227.91. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.03.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.52.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.