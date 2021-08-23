Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,479 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Main Street Capital worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 497,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 214,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

