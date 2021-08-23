Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,819 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

