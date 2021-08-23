Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $113.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.88. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

