Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 83,703 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 69.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

HOMB stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

