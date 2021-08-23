Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

