Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $142.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.42. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

