Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 199.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $82.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

