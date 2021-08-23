Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

NYSE GPK opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.