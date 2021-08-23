Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,384 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $20.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRNA. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $137,095.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,095.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

