Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 118.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 329.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $131.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.00. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

