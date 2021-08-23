Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $122.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.