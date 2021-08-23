Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 348.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 191,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 56,526 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 42,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TYG opened at $26.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.67. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

