Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

ABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

ABR opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.