Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $341.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

