Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,207 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $33.22 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

