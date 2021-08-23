Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,691 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $7.58 on Monday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.50.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

ENBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.