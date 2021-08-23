Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 287,329 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCV stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

