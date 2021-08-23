Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 97,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $78.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

