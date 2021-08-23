Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,650,000 after purchasing an additional 865,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in CME Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,945,000 after acquiring an additional 491,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,349. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $198.36 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.68. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

