Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,320 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE:BKN opened at $18.59 on Monday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.