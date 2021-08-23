Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,438 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Veracyte worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 88.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 17.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.89.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

