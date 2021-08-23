Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 69.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 5,596.9% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.2% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN opened at $287.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.46 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

