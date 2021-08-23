Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 82,632 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,632 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 455.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

BCX stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

