Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 998 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $47,376,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7,923.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after purchasing an additional 153,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $33,655,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $266.99 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $283.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

