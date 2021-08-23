AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading Up 0.9%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.69. Approximately 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

