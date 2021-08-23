Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ADYEY traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.68. 210,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,563. Adyen has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80.

Adyen shares are going to split on Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

