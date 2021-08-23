Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adyen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Get Adyen alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADYEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $61.68 on Monday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80.

Shares of Adyen are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 24th.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.