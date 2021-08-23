AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ACM opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

