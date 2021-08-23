Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.95

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.95 and last traded at C$20.79, with a volume of 14833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.76.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.19.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

About Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.