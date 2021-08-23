Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 243.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.60. 24,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,677. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $304.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.