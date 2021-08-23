Aeon (AEON) Price Up 32.3% Over Last 7 Days

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Aeon has a total market cap of $15.09 million and approximately $7,521.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeon has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $326.12 or 0.00650410 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000760 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.