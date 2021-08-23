Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $6.04. Affimed shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 15,497 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Affimed alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $594.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Affimed by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Affimed by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.