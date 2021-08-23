Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.20

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 61385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Agenus by 190.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Agenus in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Agenus in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

