Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $62,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $168.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $170.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

