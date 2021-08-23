AIA Group Ltd Acquires 1,298 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock traded down $9.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $477.46. 40,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,852. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

