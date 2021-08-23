AIA Group Ltd Acquires 19,218 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.1% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after purchasing an additional 234,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded up $9.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $361.16. 53,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $202.66 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

