AIA Group Ltd Acquires 3,233 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,430 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $18,662,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $202,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.34. 7,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,463. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.96. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

