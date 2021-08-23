AIA Group Ltd Acquires 5,106 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $426.36. 74,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,688. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.48. The stock has a market cap of $402.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,185,327.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.