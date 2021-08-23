AIA Group Ltd Acquires New Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,429 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 16.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 43.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $326,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $254.49. 26,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $259.08.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

