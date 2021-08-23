AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $62.93 on Monday, hitting $2,831.67. 28,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,212. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,644.48. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

