AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 92.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Twilio stock traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,995. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.84. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

