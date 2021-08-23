AIA Group Ltd Buys 1,314 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Abiomed by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,380,851 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed stock traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $355.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.60, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

