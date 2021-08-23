AIA Group Ltd Buys 143 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $18.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,804.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35,970.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,602.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

