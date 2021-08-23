AIA Group Ltd Buys 27,516 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.07% of Denali Therapeutics worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $15,183,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 110.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,830,000 after purchasing an additional 188,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

DNLI traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,870. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 168.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. The company’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $1,125,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,708 shares of company stock worth $10,296,736 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

